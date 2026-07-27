East La Burma Valley Residents Association hands over relief items to Tse-Addo flood victims

The East La Burma Valley Residents Association has presented relief items to families affected by the recent flooding in Tse-Addo, La, in Accra following a successful community-wide appeal that attracted donations in cash and kind from residents, businesses and well-wishers.

The presentation, held in front of Cherleyan's Restaurant, brought together affected residents, donors and members of the community to witness the distribution of the donated items to families who suffered losses during the recent floods in Accra.

Speaking on behalf of the Association's Executive Committee, the president of the association expressed appreciation to all individuals and organisations that contributed to the relief effort, describing the overwhelming response as a demonstration of the compassion, unity and generosity that characterise the East La Burma Valley community.

"The support we received has been a true reflection of the kindness and solidarity that exist within our neighbourhood. These contributions will bring comfort and hope to families who lost so much during the flooding," the Executive Committee said.

The Association paid special tribute to Cherleyan's Restaurant, Alice Hair Business and Clerex Hero Water Company for their early donations, noting that their timely support helped kick-start the relief effort. It also acknowledged the contributions of numerous other businesses, institutions and individuals, thanking them for responding to the appeal.

The flood relief campaign officially ended after the close of donations in cash and kind, paving the way for the presentation of the items to the beneficiaries.

The Executive Committee said the success of the initiative demonstrated the importance of community solidarity in responding to emergencies and supporting vulnerable families in times of need.

It expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the appeal, saying the collective effort had shown that communities are strongest when neighbours come together to help one another during difficult times.

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