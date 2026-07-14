Coca-Cola Bottling Company donates relief items to support flood-affected families in Tema West Municipality 

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited (TCCBCGL) has donated 10,000 cases of Voltic Natural Mineral Water and 3,500 cases of carbonated soft drinks, valued at GH¢450,000, to the Tema West Municipal Assembly.

This is in support of families affected by the recent floods following heavy rains on June 29, 2026.

The donation was presented to the Tema West Municipal Assembly as part of TCCBCGL's ongoing commitment to supporting communities where it operates and providing relief to residents affected by the recent floods.

According to Kwaku Nana Edjei Tatantu, Municipal Director of NADMO, the disaster affected all 11 electoral areas within the municipality, with no community spared from the flooding caused by the torrential rains.

He noted that the relief items would significantly contribute to ongoing efforts to support over 8,000 affected families as they rebuild their lives.

Receiving the donation, officials from the Municipal Assembly and NADMO expressed appreciation to TCCBCGL for its timely intervention and solidarity with the affected communities.

Speaking on the donation, Bethel Yeboah, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Manager, reiterated the company's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and responding to humanitarian needs whenever possible.

“As a business, we are committed to supporting the communities where we operate. We recognise the challenges that many families in Tema West are facing following the floods, and we hope this contribution will provide some relief and comfort to those affected.”

The donated products are expected to be distributed through the Municipal Assembly and NADMO to ensure they reach the families most impacted by the disaster.

Through initiatives such as this, TCCBCGL continues to demonstrate its commitment to community well-being, disaster response, and creating a positive impact in the lives of Ghanaians.

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