Help comes to Alajo as DirectAid brings relief items to flood victims

Audio By Carbonatix
Relief has reached residents of Alajo in Accra who were affected by the June 2026 floods, following the distribution of food and household items by humanitarian organisation DirectAid.
The distribution, held on Tuesday, August 25, is part of a wider relief programme expected to support about 1,500 families in five communities affected by the floods.
The programme, estimated at about GH¢2 million, will also cover residents of Alogboshie, Kasoa, Nana Krom and Abeka, with the exercise expected to be completed next week.
At Alajo, beneficiaries received packages containing bags of rice, six litres of cooking oil, 10 packs of spaghetti, beans, tomatoes and other food items.
The organisation also distributed household essentials, including mattresses, bedsheets, blankets, towels and cleaning products such as soap and Parazone.
The Country Director of DirectAid, Sami Henedak Ahmed, said the intervention was aimed at supporting families whose livelihoods and homes were affected by the June floods.
He said the relief items were provided through the support of DirectAid's donors in Kuwait, with assistance from government officials involved in coordinating the exercise.
The organisation also plans to extend support to clinics and hospitals, where medical supplies and other items will be donated to assist their operations.
Joy among beneficiaries
The distribution was met with visible excitement among beneficiaries, many of whom wore broad smiles as they received the items.
Some beneficiaries enthusiastically shouted praises and expressed gratitude to DirectAid and its donors, as the relief packages were handed out.
For families still dealing with the effects of the floods, the assistance provides food and household essentials at a time when many are struggling to rebuild their lives.
DirectAid said the intervention was a gesture of solidarity from its donors in Kuwait to affected families in Ghana.
The organisation expressed appreciation to the donors and government officials who supported the exercise and helped facilitate the distribution.
The remaining distributions in Alogboshie- Wednesday, Kasoa- Thursday, Nana Krom- Saturday, are expected to take place before the programme ends next week with a final distribution at Abeka- next Tuesday.
The late June floods cost a lot lives and destroyed property worth millions.
Read also: June 29 floods killed 39, affected nearly 92,000 people – Muntaka
Latest Stories
-
Mahama calls for responsive healthcare regulation to improve patient safety
11 minutes
-
IERPP accuses GoldBod of breaching transparency law, says quarterly trading reports removed from website
16 minutes
-
Future of Energy Conference: Africa cannot industrialise in the dark – ECOWAS Bank President
17 minutes
-
Help comes to Alajo as DirectAid brings relief items to flood victims
37 minutes
-
“Somebody created the loss” – Haruna Mohammed backs Minority’s call for GoldBod probe
38 minutes
-
Hope for agroecological farmers: Scientific Research supports urine-based weed management as safer alternative to glyphosate
39 minutes
-
Israeli Film Festival returns to Accra with free screenings to boost cultural exchange
39 minutes
-
SONABEL considers opening Bagré Dam spillway on Friday amid rising water levels
41 minutes
-
Ghana Maritime Authority, Humanity First commission 4 boreholes in Wa to end water scarcity and keep children in class
52 minutes
-
In Photos: Day Two of ‘SYPALA 2026’ focuses on governance, economic freedom and youth leadership
1 hour
-
Wontumi withdraws from NPP chairmanship race, urges support for Bawumia
1 hour
-
UCC-IEPA, CEGRAD launches free digital skills programme to empower 1,000 women in education
2 hours
-
NPP dismisses extortion allegation against Afenyo-Markin, says focus remains on GoldBod losses
2 hours
-
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 set for December 4 as ‘All Out’ era begins
2 hours
-
GhIE inducts 183 engineers, calls for stronger action on galamsey and infrastructure
2 hours