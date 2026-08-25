Help comes to Alajo as DirectAid brings relief items to flood victims

Beneficiaries of the humanitarian gesture stand by the gifts , ready to carry them home

Relief has reached residents of Alajo in Accra who were affected by the June 2026 floods, following the distribution of food and household items by humanitarian organisation DirectAid.

The distribution, held on Tuesday, August 25, is part of a wider relief programme expected to support about 1,500 families in five communities affected by the floods.

The programme, estimated at about GH¢2 million, will also cover residents of Alogboshie, Kasoa, Nana Krom and Abeka, with the exercise expected to be completed next week.

At Alajo, beneficiaries received packages containing bags of rice, six litres of cooking oil, 10 packs of spaghetti, beans, tomatoes and other food items.

The organisation also distributed household essentials, including mattresses, bedsheets, blankets, towels and cleaning products such as soap and Parazone.

Sami Henedak Ahmed, Country Director of DirectAid

The Country Director of DirectAid, Sami Henedak Ahmed, said the intervention was aimed at supporting families whose livelihoods and homes were affected by the June floods.

He said the relief items were provided through the support of DirectAid's donors in Kuwait, with assistance from government officials involved in coordinating the exercise.

The organisation also plans to extend support to clinics and hospitals, where medical supplies and other items will be donated to assist their operations.

Joy among beneficiaries

The distribution was met with visible excitement among beneficiaries, many of whom wore broad smiles as they received the items.

Some beneficiaries enthusiastically shouted praises and expressed gratitude to DirectAid and its donors, as the relief packages were handed out.

For families still dealing with the effects of the floods, the assistance provides food and household essentials at a time when many are struggling to rebuild their lives.

DirectAid said the intervention was a gesture of solidarity from its donors in Kuwait to affected families in Ghana.

The organisation expressed appreciation to the donors and government officials who supported the exercise and helped facilitate the distribution.

The remaining distributions in Alogboshie- Wednesday, Kasoa- Thursday, Nana Krom- Saturday, are expected to take place before the programme ends next week with a final distribution at Abeka- next Tuesday.

The late June floods cost a lot lives and destroyed property worth millions.

Read also: June 29 floods killed 39, affected nearly 92,000 people – Muntaka

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