NCA announces major voice and data disruption across Northern Ghana due to fibre cuts

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced a significant disruption to voice and data services across the five northern regions of Ghana and parts of the Oti Region.

According to a statement issued by the NCA on Saturday, September 26, the disruption follows multiple fibre cuts affecting three separate transmission routes that carry telecommunications capacity to the affected areas.

The failures have resulted in service outages and significant degradation across 2G, 3G and 4G networks, affecting a substantial number of network sites.

The Authority said technical teams from the affected network operators, together with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), have been deployed to the affected routes to undertake repairs.

It said restoration work is currently ongoing, with the NCA closely monitoring the process and coordinating with relevant network operators and agencies to facilitate the earliest possible restoration of services.

The Authority apologised to consumers in the affected areas for the inconvenience caused by the disruption and assured the public that it would provide further updates as restoration efforts progress.

.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.