Five Association International School students commission borehole for Tamanja in Oti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
Five students from Association International School in the Greater Accra Region have commissioned a borehole in Tamanja, a residential and farming community in the Krachi East Municipal District of the Oti Region.
The project is expected to improve access to clean and safe drinking water for about 700 residents.
Known as The Water Project Ghana, the initiative was spearheaded by Anna Essaaba Kumi-Amoah, Josianne Kumi-Amoah, Kojo Kumi-Amoah, Chanelle Anewenah, and Nana Akua Mensah.
The students were motivated by reports of a typhoid outbreak in nearby Dambai, which highlighted the health risks associated with limited access to potable water.
They subsequently identified Tamanja as a community where improved water access could support household needs, public health, and farming activities.
The project was funded through a US$2,500 grant awarded under the International Baccalaureate (IB) Global Youth Action Fund.
The grant covered site assessment, drilling, construction, water testing, and the installation of the pump.
The students travelled from Accra to Tamanja on Saturday, September 5, 2026, to commission the completed borehole.
The initiative is aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to ensure access to clean water and sanitation for all.
The students said the project demonstrated how young people could identify pressing community challenges and take practical steps to address them.
The borehole is expected to provide a more reliable source of water, reduce residents’ vulnerability to waterborne diseases and support domestic and agricultural activities.
Student lead Anna Essaaba Kumi-Amoah used the commissioning ceremony to call on philanthropists, non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, government and other stakeholders to support the initiative.
She said additional support would help the group expand the project’s impact and reach more underserved communities.
The Member of Parliament for Krachi East, Nelson Kofi Djabab, commended the students for the initiative.
“May God richly bless you for helping humanity. This is the only borehole they have in the community for now,” he said.
The Water Project Ghana is a student-led initiative by five learners of Association International School.
It focuses on developing practical solutions to improve access to safe drinking water in underserved communities, particularly in response to water-related health challenges in the Oti Region.
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