Titus-Glover campaign team members injured in accident near Dambai

The campaign team of former Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has been involved in an accident in the Oti Region while travelling to the five northern regions to continue its campaign ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executive elections.

According to a statement issued by the campaign’s Spokesperson and Communications Director, Ellen Ama Daaku, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, between 12 noon and 1pm, a few minutes from Dambai.

The security, operations, and communications team members were among those travelling with the campaign.

The statement said one of the campaign’s operations pick-ups, which was being driven by the Campaign Manager, crashed into the rear of a Toyota Tundra being used by the candidate during the campaign.

The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles, and the occupants of the two vehicles were subsequently rushed to the Dambai Government Hospital for medical attention.

Ms Daaku said all those involved in the accident were treated and discharged from the hospital and are doing well.

She added that the incident had not dampened the campaign’s spirit, stressing that “the morale in the campaign is high” and that the team remains “poised for victory” in the NPP National Executive elections scheduled for October 3, 2026.

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