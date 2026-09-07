Akaa Assembly Member appeals for telecom mast over poor network coverage

The Assembly Member for the Akaa Electoral Area in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, George Yeboah, popularly known as Teapot, has appealed to the government and telecommunications operators to urgently address persistent network connectivity challenges affecting several communities in the area.

According to Mr Yeboah, residents have endured poor and unreliable network coverage for an extended period, making it difficult for them to communicate with relatives, friends and other contacts across the country.

The affected communities include Akaa Quarters, Akaa Adzamasi, Akaa Dzokpokofe, Akaa Bompa, Akaa Twingyina, Akaa Tankey and Akaa Kyrikasa.

He called on the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and telecommunications operators MTN, AirtelTigo and Telecel to intervene by installing a telecommunications mast in Akaa to improve coverage in the electoral area and its adjoining communities.

Mr Yeboah said the weak network signal has become a major concern for residents, particularly the elderly, who rely on telecommunications services to maintain contact with family members and access important services.

He added that the challenge is also having a significant impact on the youth, whose educational, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities increasingly depend on reliable mobile and internet connectivity.

“The youth and the elderly are really suffering because of the unreliable network service. It is also blocking opportunities for the youth, as many activities now require access to reliable mobile and internet services,” he said.

Beyond communication difficulties, Mr Yeboah believes the poor network infrastructure is hindering the broader development of the communities.

He said reliable telecommunications services would allow residents to access information and essential online services more effectively while supporting businesses, students and young people who depend on digital platforms.

He therefore urged the relevant authorities and network operators to consider the installation of a mast in Akaa as a matter of urgency.

Mr Yeboah said resolving the challenge would improve communication and help unlock greater educational, economic and developmental opportunities for residents of Akaa and the surrounding communities.

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