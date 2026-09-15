Awaken to the North Mission combines faith, sport and community development in Lonto

The ninth edition of the Awaken to the North Mission has combined faith, sport and community development in Lonto in the Northern Region, with the creation of a recreational centre and the donation of football equipment to Mission FC emerging as major highlights of the two-week programme.

Organised by the Awaken to the North Mission team led by Catechist Silas Aristotle Tagoe of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana's Faith Congregation, the programme brought together church members, young people, children and residents for evangelism, sports, community engagement and other activities.

Catechist Silas Aristotle Tagoe, leader of the Awaken to the North Mission team

At the centre of the mission's youth-focused activities was the creation and dedication of a recreational centre at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana's Emmanuel Congregation in Lonto.

The project, initiated and led by the Awaken to the North Mission team, is intended to provide a space where young people and other residents can participate in sporting and recreational activities.

The planned facilities include a football pitch, swimming pool, volleyball court and basketball court, with Mission FC forming an important part of the initiative.

At the dedication ceremony, the Northern Presbyterian Chairperson, Rev. Simon Yeboah, joined the District Minister, chiefs, elders and members of the community to witness the dedication of the project.

Rev. Yeboah noted that the initiative was significant to the Northern Presbytery, particularly because of its focus on providing a recreational space for young people.

He also noted that it was the first time a Presbyterian Church of Ghana team had created and led such a church recreational centre project in the Northern Presbytery.

The land for the project had been cleared by the church, while tree planting formed part of the dedication ceremony.

With the project not yet fully completed, the head of the Awaken to the North Mission team appealed to stakeholders, NGOs and other organisations to support the completion of the recreational centre so it can fully serve the community.

The recreational centre was complemented by the donation of football equipment worth 47,000 cedis to Mission FC, providing the young players with resources to support their training and participation in organised football.

The items donated included jerseys, football bags, first-aid equipment, referee jerseys and cards, a linesman flag, football pump, travelling bag, corner flags, football poles and nets, agility rings and cones, and other training equipment, which were presented to the team as part of the mission's youth development activities.

The donation came alongside football training sessions held during the mission and a football gala involving young people from Lonto.

The Mission FC team and its technical team were also dedicated during a special service, as the organisers sought to establish the football initiative as a sustainable platform for youth development.

The football activities were designed not only to develop sporting talent but also to encourage discipline, teamwork and positive engagement among young people.

For Lonto, the project comes at a time when residents say young people have limited opportunities for organised recreational activities.

The team also organised a Walk for Life, bringing together young and old members of the church and the wider community.

Participants walked for about an hour each way to Kpadjai, with intermittent jama sessions along the route.

Faith remained central to the programme, with daily devotions, church services, community broadcasts, evangelistic activities and musical crusades forming part of the two-week outreach.

Although some activities were disrupted by power outages, the team continued with its activities where possible.

Child Discipleship training also ran throughout the mission, bringing children from Lonto together for Bible lessons, songs, activities and fellowship.

The children participated actively in the sessions and received gifts and support items and certificates, with their excitement evident throughout the programme.

The ninth Awaken to the North Mission therefore brought together evangelism, sport and community development, but its most tangible contribution to Lonto was the beginning of a recreational facility and the provision of equipment to support young footballers.

With the recreational centre still requiring further work, the mission team is now looking to stakeholders, NGOs and other partners to help complete the project and make the planned facilities available to the people of Lonto.

READ ALSO: Awaken to the North Mission: Transforming Lives in the Northern Region



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