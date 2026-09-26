GNFS, GWL inspect fire hydrants in Ministries enclave; 23 found faulty

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has identified 23 non-functional fire hydrants within the Ministries enclave in Accra following an inspection conducted in collaboration with Ghana Water Limited (GWL).

The inspection, carried out by the Greater Accra Regional Fire Command, found about 30 fire hydrants in the area. Only five were fully operational and recorded high water pressure, while two others had low water pressure.

The remaining 23 hydrants were found to be non-functional, raising concerns about access to adequate water supplies for firefighting operations in the event of an emergency.

The team also discovered that the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) had no fire hydrant on its premises.

Regional Fire Officer, ACFO II Rashid Nisawu, therefore advised the management of CAGD to collaborate with the GNFS and GWL to facilitate the installation of a fire hydrant at the department.

The inspection covered a number of key government institutions within the enclave, including the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Ministries of Transport, Roads and Highways, Energy and Finance, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ghana Health Service (GHS), National Lottery Authority (NLA), the Court Complex and the Accra Sports Stadium.

The exercise forms part of a proactive initiative by the GNFS and GWL to identify, repair and restore non-functional fire hydrants before the peak fire season.

The initiative is aimed at improving access to water during firefighting operations, strengthening emergency response and helping to protect lives and property.

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