Bono East Regional Fire Command engages master artisans in fire safety drive

The Bono East Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has taken a significant step towards grassroots fire safety by engaging leaders of artisan groups and master craftsmen in Techiman.

The interactive session, held on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, brought together 55 leaders representing various trade groups that train apprentices within the municipality.

The primary objective was to equip these influential community figures with vital fire safety knowledge to prevent workplace hazards.

Addressing the gathering, the Bono East Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Rev. Naomi Ofori-Adubea Sarpong, elaborated on the core mandate of the Service as outlined in Act 537 of 1997.

She emphasized that the engagement was a critical component of the Service’s fire prevention mandate.

"Our goal is to ensure that fires do not occur in the first place," ACFO I Rev. Sarpong stated.

"If we are successful in prevention, the need for firefighting will drastically reduce. We are committed to continuous education, and the Fire Safety Education Team will remain on your doorstep to ensure that everyone, from master to apprentice, becomes fire safety conscious."

The session was highly interactive, featuring a robust question-and-answer segment where participants sought clarity on safety protocols specific to their trades.

In a show of appreciation, the leaders praised the Regional Commander for initiating what they described as a "first-of-its-kind" engagement.

They appealed for the program to be a regular feature, underscoring its importance to their daily operations and the safety of their apprentices.

"We are grateful for this knowledge, as it is the first time we are having such a direct conversation with the Fire Service," said one participant on behalf of the group.

"We pray this is just the beginning."

The event concluded on a lighter note, with refreshments served to all attendees, followed by group photographs to commemorate the occasion.

The engagement highlights the GNFS's proactive approach to building a safer, more aware community, starting with those who shape the next generation of Ghanaian artisans.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.