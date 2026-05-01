Regional

GNFS saves 4-bedroom apartment from destruction after early morning fire at Winneba

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  1 May 2026 7:57pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully contained a fire outbreak at Abasraba in Winneba, preventing it from spreading beyond a section of a residential building in the early hours of April 30, 2026.

According to the Service, the swift response of firefighters saved a four-bedroom self-contained apartment from extensive destruction.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the house, but a crew led by Station Officer II Amoah quickly moved in and brought the situation under control before it could spread to other parts of the structure.

Although the kitchen was completely destroyed in the blaze, firefighters managed to protect the four bedrooms, averting what could have been a major loss for the occupants.

The GNFS has since reiterated its commitment to rapid response and fire safety education to reduce fire-related incidents across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group