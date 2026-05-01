GNFS saves 4-bedroom apartment from destruction after early morning fire at Winneba

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully contained a fire outbreak at Abasraba in Winneba, preventing it from spreading beyond a section of a residential building in the early hours of April 30, 2026.

According to the Service, the swift response of firefighters saved a four-bedroom self-contained apartment from extensive destruction.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the house, but a crew led by Station Officer II Amoah quickly moved in and brought the situation under control before it could spread to other parts of the structure.

Although the kitchen was completely destroyed in the blaze, firefighters managed to protect the four bedrooms, averting what could have been a major loss for the occupants.

The GNFS has since reiterated its commitment to rapid response and fire safety education to reduce fire-related incidents across the country.

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