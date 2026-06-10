Sand truck mate dies, driver injured in Bokankye electrocution incident

A young man has reportedly lost his life after being electrocuted while attempting to offload a sand-winning truck in Bokankye, in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to information gathered, the yet-to-be-identified deceased was the driver’s mate on the sand-winning truck.

Eyewitnesses stated that while the truck was offloading sand, its bucket contacted a live wire on an electric pole. In an attempt to continue the operation, the mate decided to clear the sand with a shovel and was unfortunately electrocuted.

“When the driver was offloading sand from the truck, the bucket of the vehicle came into contact with a live wire on the electric pole.

"In an attempt to continue the operation, the mate decided to clear the sand with a shovel and was unfortunately electrocuted,” an eyewitness said.

They confirmed that the mate died at the scene.

They also revealed that the driver, operating the sand-winning truck with registration number GR 483-24, was also electrocuted during the incident. However, the driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“After the mate was electrocuted, he shouted out. The driver then opened the truck door to see what had happened and was electrocuted as well.

"He was still breathing when we got to the scene, so we rushed him to the hospital. We’re hoping he pulls through,” another eyewitness said.

The community awaits further details from authorities regarding the victim’s identity and the full circumstances of the electrocution, as well as any measures to be implemented to enhance safety in sand-winning operations.

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