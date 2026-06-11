EPAC calls for greater investment in packaging to boost local brands

The Head of Sales at EPAC Flexible Packaging West Africa, Abigail Deku, has highlighted the critical role packaging plays in business growth, agribusiness development, and the competitiveness of Made-in-Ghana products.

Speaking on Joy Business Masterclass as part of Joy Agribusiness Month, Ms. Deku described packaging as an often-overlooked but essential component of the value chain that determines whether products can successfully reach consumers and compete in the marketplace.

According to her, packaging serves several important functions, including containment, protection, preservation, convenience, and communication.

"Packaging should be able to communicate. Packaging should be able to sell. Where you see the product over there, you know that this is what it is trying to give you out there," she said.

She noted that despite the growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana, many businesses continue to struggle because they lack packaging solutions that are fit for purpose.

"Packaging has been a big problem because SMEs are growing, they want to process something, but at the end of the day, how are they packing it? If the packaging they're using is not fit for purpose, how are they able to move their products around the world?" she questioned.

She believes improving packaging standards will help local brands compete more effectively and gain greater consumer attention.

"A brand that wants to grow must be able to stand out from the many products on the market," she noted.

Ms. Deku further stressed that flexible packaging has emerged as a game changer in the industry because it helps preserve products and extend shelf life.

According to her, flexible packaging materials can block oxygen and light, helping products remain safe and fresh for longer periods.

"If you put your product into packaging that gives a longer shelf life, you're able to extend the life of that product. Flexible packaging helps protect products by blocking oxygen and light, giving them a longer shelf life," she explained.

Head of Sales at EPAC Flexible Packaging West Africa, Abigail Deku

Touching on agribusiness, Ms. Deku described packaging as a crucial link between production and consumption.

She explained that access to quality packaging can encourage farmers and processors to add value to their produce, create jobs, and increase earnings.

"If farmers add value to their produce and package it properly, they can create more jobs and earn more income. You need somebody to run the machines, mill it, and then somebody to package. That is development," she stated.

Looking ahead, Ms. Deku expressed optimism about the future of Ghana's packaging industry and its contribution to economic growth.

"We are hoping that in the next five to ten years, Ghanaian SMEs will fully understand the value of packaging and invest in it," she said.

Ms. Deku therefore urged entrepreneurs, particularly those in agribusiness, to view packaging not as an afterthought but as a strategic investment that can enhance product quality, improve market access, and drive business growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.