Witness confirms withdrawals reflected in bank statements in Adu-Boahene trial

Mildred Donkor, the third prosecution witness in the trial of Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former National Signals Bureau Director-General, and two others, confirmed that authorised withdrawals and payments would be reflected in the corresponding bank statements.

She also agreed that payments made to one Gerald Osei Tutu amounted to GH¢4.4 million based on documents shown to her.

The trial continued on Monday with the defence drawing attention to substantial withdrawals from accounts linked to Advantage Solutions Limited and its subsidiaries.

Samuel Atta-Akyea, counsel for the accused persons, in a further cross-examination of PW3, subsequently referred the witness to a series of emails relating to withdrawal requests involving one Frank Anane and sought to tender them in evidence, but it was objected to.

Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General, objected to the line of questioning and the proposed exhibits, arguing that the emails concerned transactions that occurred one or more years after the alleged offences and were therefore irrelevant to the charges before the court.

He maintained that the prosecution’s case centred on allegations that public funds amounting to GH¢49.1 million were unlawfully diverted through three cheques into accounts of companies allegedly controlled by the accused persons.

He argued that subsequent withdrawal instructions from private company accounts did not directly relate to the alleged theft of public funds.

Mr Atta-Akyea, however, contended that the documents were relevant because they formed part of the chain of transactions the prosecution itself had placed before the court.

According to him, earlier evidence had shown that monies moved between BNC Communications Bureau Limited and Advantage Solutions Limited, making the emails material to the defence’s case.

After hearing both sides, the court overruled the prosecution’s objection and admitted the emails into evidence.

Continuing his cross-examination, Mr Atta-Akyea suggested to the witness that Frank Anane had withdrawn approximately GH¢17.6 million from the accounts through instructions contained in the emails but the witness said she could not confirm the amount.

Counsel further suggested that bank statements from BNC Communications Bureau Limited and Advantage Solutions Limited, together with its subsidiaries, showed that Mr Anane had withdrawn a total of GH¢18.33 million.

The witness again said she could not verify the figure.

The defence suggested to the witness that withdrawals made by Mr Anane, Edith Adumuah and Gerald Osei Tutu from the various accounts amounted to a combined GH¢59.13 million.

Madam Donkor maintained that she could not confirm the total.

The witness, however, agreed that persons who transacted on the accounts were aware of the existence and operations of the BNC Communications Bureau Limited account.

She also confirmed her earlier testimony that Mr Adu-Boahene had been introduced to her supervisor by officials of UMB Bank.

Madam Donkor told the court that she assisted Mr Adu-Boahene with banking transactions in the ordinary course of her duties and that such assistance continued even after she left the bank.

According to her, the assistance provided was lawful and formed part of her responsibilities as a banking officer.

The witness further confirmed that pre-signed cheque books were arranged because obtaining the signatures of Mr Adu-Boahene and his wife for urgent transactions was often difficult.

She said the withdrawals were frequently described as urgent.

When asked whether she used the pre-signed cheques to withdraw money from the accounts, Madam Donkor answered in the affirmative.

However, she rejected a suggestion that she personally used the funds withdrawn from the accounts.

She told the court that none of the money withdrawn was used for her personal benefit.

The case was adjourned to June 9, 2026, to continue the cross-examination.

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