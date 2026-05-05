Witness details management of multiple company accounts in Adu-Boahene trial

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Madam Mildred Donkor, a former Director of Advantage Solutions Limited, on Tuesday told the High Court how she managed bank accounts and executed financial transactions for the accused, Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng.

Madam Donkor, the third prosecution witness, told the court presided over by Justice Achibonga during further evidence-in-chief that BNC Communications Bureau Limited was one of the companies owned by the accused persons. She said it was introduced to her around 2018 as part of their expanding business operations.

The witness was led in her testimony by Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General, while Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea represented the accused persons.

She said she was responsible for managing the accounts, including making payments, withdrawals, and transfers on behalf of the accused persons.

The witness explained that at the initial stages, cheque books for the BNC account were not ready — a situation she described as common with banks. As a result, funds were often transferred to other company accounts, such as Advantage Solutions Limited and Vertex Properties Limited, to facilitate transactions.

She said that once the cheque books became available, withdrawals and payments were made directly to third parties and sometimes to herself, with the funds subsequently handed over to the accused persons.

Madam Donkor said many of the payments were made to suppliers of building materials, including cement and iron rods. Due to the volume of transactions, she kept personal records using an Excel spreadsheet and a notebook for reconciliation purposes.

She told the court that most instructions for the transactions came verbally from the first accused and, occasionally, from the second accused. The transactions were often described as loans, prompting her to maintain detailed records to track repayments.

An attempt by the prosecution to tender the Excel records was deferred after defence counsel requested time to review newly served disclosures. However, a notebook containing handwritten records was admitted into evidence without objection.

The witness testified that some funds were sent to Madam Margaret Ama Donkor, identified as the mother of the first accused, for a construction project at Asokore in Kumasi, where she assisted in purchasing building materials.

A photograph of the alleged project sparked a legal contest, with the defence objecting on grounds of authenticity under provisions of NRCD 323. The defence argued that the witness had not personally visited the site. The court overruled the objection, holding that the witness’s identification of the project was sufficient for admissibility.

Madam Donkor also said withdrawals were carried out using pre-signed cheque books signed by the accused persons, which she completed based on instructions before presenting them at the bank or facilitating transfers.

She identified 12 cheque books linked to various accounts, including those of Advantage Solutions Limited, BNC Communications Bureau Limited, and Vertex Properties Limited, all held with Universal Merchant Bank branches.

The witness confirmed that she played a direct role in completing the cheque leaflets and executing payments, either personally or through other individuals, as directed.

The case was adjourned to Thursday, May 7, 2026, for continuation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.