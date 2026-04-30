NSB Trial: I was given pre-signed cheques to move huge sums – Witness tells court

The third prosecution witness in the trial of former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene has detailed how she carried out large cash withdrawals and transfers at the accused's instructions.

Mildred Donkor, who testified before the court on Wednesday, April 29, said she operated a company set up by the accused persons to move funds. She gave her evidence-in-chief after adopting her witness statement.

Donkor, who was initially listed as an accused person but later withdrew by the Attorney General to testify for the state, told the court she was made a director of Advantage Solutions, a company linked to another entity, BNC Communications Limited.

She said Adu-Boahene presented her with company registration documents at her home and asked her to sign on as a director. She was also instructed to open a bank account for the company.

After opening the account, she said she transferred funds from BNC Communications Limited to Advantage Solutions to enable withdrawals because the BNC account did not have a cheque book at the time.

Donkor told the court she had no knowledge of the company’s operations despite being listed as a director. She said she was never invited to board meetings and played no role in decision-making.

“To satisfy the minimum directorship requirement for A4 (Advantage Solutions), he requested that I become the second director, which I consented to.”

She added that in 2018, she was introduced to another company.

“Along the line in 2018, A1 and his wife introduced me to another company - B.N.C Communications Bureau Limited. He called me to say we should open a new company. The company registration documents were brought to my home to sign.”

Donkor said her role was limited to following instructions.

“I took no major decisions - whether financial, operations or strategic - on my own. I followed the decisions and instructions of the first accused and his wife. I was never invited to neither did I ever attend a board of directors’ meeting as a director.”

She further testified that she was routinely given pre-signed cheque books.

“I was only given pre-signed cheque books and instructed from time to time to make cheque payments and withdrawals of huge amounts of money to 3rd parties, most of whom are friends and family members of the first accused person.”

According to her, she was also made a director of seven other companies believed to be owned by Adu-Boahene.

These include Vertex Solutions Limited, Vertex Properties Limited, Enterprise Dream Collections Ltd, Food Plan Ltd, Kream Auto Collections, Securigence Limited and Urban Kid Limited.

She said she was instructed to withdraw large sums from Advantage Solutions accounts that had received funds from BNC Communications Limited and transfer the money between these companies.

Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Boateng, and Advantage Solutions Limited are standing trial for allegedly misappropriating GH₵49 million meant for the purchase of government cybersecurity software.

The prosecution alleges the funds were routed through multiple companies and used to acquire properties in Accra, Kumasi and London.

The court has adjourned the case to May 5, 2026, for the cross-examination of the third prosecution witness.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.