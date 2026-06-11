Government orders safety review of critical power installations

Audio By Carbonatix
Government has directed relevant institutions to undertake enhanced safety and risk management measures at critical power installations following the submission of a report into the Akosombo Substation fire.
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, announced on Thursday, June 11, that the final report of the investigative committee examining the incident had been received.
According to the Minister, agencies responsible for key power infrastructure have been tasked to develop and implement an action plan covering safety protocols, infrastructure improvements and periodic audits.
He said the initiative is aimed at protecting the national electricity transmission system and reducing the likelihood of future incidents that could threaten power supply stability.
Dr Jinapor reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring a secure and dependable electricity system, stressing that the recommendations of the committee would play an important role in strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure.
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