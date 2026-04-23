Adu-Boahene Trial: Witness affirms strict confidentiality in National Security operations

Edith Ruby Opokua Adumuahan, the second prosecution witness in the trial of Kwabena Adu-Boahene and one other, has affirmed that the National Security operated with strict confidentiality.

She said it was not standard practice to disclose the identities of agents, assets or sources.

Madam Adumuah, who is also Head of Finance at the National Security apparatus, in a cross-examination told the court that she had never seen an invoice for the purchase of a cyber defence system until it was shown to her by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

She, however, admitted under questioning that she had sighted invoices in the course of her duties and made payments accordingly, in accordance with established procedures.

The cross-examination was led by Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea, counsel for the accused persons.

The accused person, together with his wife, is facing 11 charges, including stealing, money laundering of GH¢49.1 million in State funds, willfully causing financial loss to the State, conspiracy, collaboration to commit crime, and abuse of public office, all of which they pleaded not guilty to.

The court was told that there appeared to be two invoices bearing identical amounts and details, raising concerns about possible duplication, although defence counsel argued that there was no confusion about what the prosecution tendered.

Mr Atta-Akyea maintained that the witness had clearly acknowledged processing payments tied to the invoice and that the document itself did not present any ambiguity.

Responding to questions on the delivery of the cyber defence system, Madam Adumuah stated that she could not confirm whether the equipment had been delivered, explaining that the transaction was undertaken under special operations.

She told the court that only the top hierarchy within the National Security establishment could verify the system's delivery.

The witness said the Israeli company, ISC Holding Limited, as well as Senior Officials within National Security, could confirm whether the cyber defence system had been supplied.

Madam Adumuah said that she was familiar with Izar Limited, also known as the National Signals Bureau, describing it as a registered supplier that had provided goods and services to the National Security over the years.

She confirmed that, like other suppliers, Izar Limited was paid for services rendered, in line with standard operational procedures.

On issues relating to the second accused, she acknowledged knowing Angela Adjei Boateng and confirmed that spouses of National Security personnel were subject to mandatory vetting processes.

However, the witness said she was unaware whether the second accused had been assigned any role within the National Security structure after such vetting.

She explained that, under the “need-to-know” policy governing National Security operations, she was not privy to certain information, including the assignments and roles of specific individuals.

She said that although internal disciplinary mechanisms existed within the National Security setup, she was not aware of any proceedings involving the accused persons.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing.

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