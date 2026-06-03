Trade Ministry secures 40,000 acres in Yeji to support commercial farming

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry says it has secured access to about 40,000 acres of land in the Yeji traditional area to support large-scale commercial farming and agribusiness investment.
Director for Agribusiness, Kwame Oppong-Ntim, said the initiative forms part of efforts to address one of the biggest challenges facing investors in agriculture — access to litigation-free land.
Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, Mr Oppong-Ntim explained that the arrangement was reached through engagements with traditional authorities in the area.
He clarified that the government has not purchased the land but has instead negotiated an equity-based model involving traditional landowners.
"We are looking at the smart way of investing in the space. Traditional leaders use land as equity so that they become part owners of the project," he explained.
According to him, the arrangement is expected to reduce disputes between investors and host communities while making it easier for investors to acquire land for commercial farming.
He disclosed that the ministry is currently working through land registration and documentation processes to give prospective investors confidence before allocations begin.
The initiative is separate from existing government land-bank projects but may complement them in the future.
Mr Oppong-Ntim added that the ministry is also exploring opportunities along the Volta Lake corridor where access to water and fertile land could support year-round agricultural production.
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