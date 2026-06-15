Ashaiman Irrigation Scheme under threat as encroachment engulfs farmland – Kojo Akoto Boateng

Portions of the Ashaiman irrigation scheme in 2025

The Ashaiman Irrigation Scheme in the Greater Accra Region is under severe pressure from encroachment, raising fresh concerns about the sustainability of Ghana’s agricultural infrastructure.

Agribusiness entrepreneur and co-host of the Joy FM Super Morning Show, Kojo Akoto Boateng, has revealed that only about 36 per cent of the 155-hectare facility is currently in use, as significant portions of the designated irrigation land have been taken over by unauthorised developments.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show during a discussion on “Why Infrastructure Matters for the Food We Eat”, under JoyBusiness’ Agribusiness Month, he warned that the situation threatens the long-term purpose of the scheme.

“We have the Ashaiman irrigation scheme. The potential is about 155 hectares; the developed area is the same 155, but about 36 per cent is used. Santo, East Legon Hills and all those places are encroaching on the catchment area of the Ashaiman dam,” he said.

Originally designed to serve as a major hub for commercial vegetable and crop production to supply Accra and Tema, the Ashaiman Irrigation System has, over the years, struggled to meet its intended output due to increasing pressure on its land resources.

“The Ashaiman dam, which could have produced a lot of vegetables for Accra and Tema, is under threat,” Mr Boateng added.

He further noted that similar facilities, including the Kpong Irrigation Scheme and the Afife Irrigation Scheme, are also facing varying degrees of encroachment, highlighting a broader national challenge in the management of irrigation infrastructure.

Mr Boateng cautioned that without urgent intervention, Ghana risks undermining key agricultural investments critical to food security and urban food supply chains.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.