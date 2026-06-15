State must lead investment in agricultural infrastructure to boost food security – Kojo Akoto Boateng

Broadcaster and commercial farmer Kojo Akoto Boateng has called for greater state investment in agricultural infrastructure, arguing that the government must play a more deliberate role in creating the conditions necessary for private sector participation and improved food security.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show as part of JoyBusiness’ Agribusiness Month discussions on Monday, June 15, Mr Akoto Boateng said critical infrastructure required for agricultural production should not be left solely in the hands of private investors and commercial farmers.

According to him, government investment in key areas such as irrigation systems, access roads and other production-support infrastructure is essential to unlocking the sector’s full potential and driving sustainable growth.

“Some people will argue that it is business, so the private sector should lead. It is not the private sector that is building the roads we use, it is not the private sector that is building and extending electricity to our homes, and it is not the private sector that is building the large teaching hospitals,” he said.

“The state must strategically invest in agricultural infrastructure to enable the private sector to thrive.”

Mr Akoto Boateng argued that this approach mirrors development models adopted in many advanced economies, where governments provide foundational infrastructure while private businesses drive production, innovation and investment.

Drawing from his own experience as a farmer, he revealed that he had been compelled to spend significant sums constructing access roads and other infrastructure to support operations on one of his farms — investments he believes should ordinarily be provided by the state.

He maintained that stronger public investment in agricultural infrastructure would reduce production costs for farmers, improve efficiency and increase output.

According to him, such interventions would not only ease the burden on agricultural producers but also strengthen national food security, support job creation and contribute to broader economic growth.

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