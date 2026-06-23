GNAFF calls for audit of One District, One Dam project amid renewed rainfall

The Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) has called for an urgent audit of the government’s One District, One Dam initiative, while urging stakeholders to intensify efforts at harvesting and storing rainwater as the country experiences sustained rainfall across several regions.

According to the Association, the current weather pattern presents a crucial opportunity to strengthen Ghana’s agricultural resilience, particularly following weeks of severe dry spells that negatively affected farming activities nationwide.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, GNAFF noted that although the rains have brought relief to farmers, they also highlight the urgent need for improved water management systems to prevent a repeat of seasonal shortages.

“GNAFF has observed with interest the consistent and widespread rainfall being experienced across many parts of the country in recent weeks,” the statement said. “While the rains have brought relief to farmers following recent concerns over prolonged dry spells and erratic weather conditions, they also present an important opportunity that Ghana must not allow to go to waste.”

The Association recalled the difficult conditions farmers faced only weeks ago, when prolonged dry spells led to crop losses and reduced yields across farming communities.

“Only a short while ago, farmers across the country were grappling with severe dry spells that threatened crops, reduced yields and placed immense hardship on farming households,” it stated. “The lack of water exposed the vulnerability of Ghana’s largely rain-fed agricultural system and highlighted the urgent need for sustainable water management solutions.”

GNAFF is therefore urging government, local authorities, development partners and farmers to take advantage of the current rainfall to invest in water harvesting and storage systems.

The Association is also demanding clarity on the effectiveness of the One District, One Dam programme, questioning whether the infrastructure is fulfilling its intended purpose of supporting irrigation and dry-season farming.

It asked: “Are the dams effectively collecting and retaining water to support dry-season farming? Are they being properly maintained and utilised? If not, what measures are being taken to restore their functionality and ensure they serve their intended purpose?”

GNAFF said a comprehensive audit of the initiative is necessary to assess its impact and ensure accountability in the use of public resources.

“The nation deserves to know whether these critical investments are helping farmers build resilience against future droughts and dry spells,” the statement noted.

Beyond the audit, the Association is encouraging farmers to adopt simple and affordable water-harvesting technologies such as farm ponds, reservoirs, water retention trenches, lined storage pits and small-scale irrigation systems.

“We also urge individual farmers to seize the opportunity presented by the current rains by investing in simple and affordable water-harvesting technologies,” it said.

On policy direction, GNAFF is calling for the development of a long-term national water management strategy that prioritises irrigation expansion, rehabilitation of dams and reservoirs, and climate-smart agricultural practices.

The Association warned that Ghana risks worsening food insecurity if it fails to effectively manage seasonal rainfall patterns.

“Ghana cannot continue to alternate between floods during the rainy season and water shortages during the dry season,” it cautioned. “The country must strategically capture and store excess rainfall to ensure continuous agricultural production, improve food security, create jobs and strengthen the resilience of farming communities.”

GNAFF reaffirmed its commitment to working with government and stakeholders to promote sustainable agriculture, adding that farmers and fisherfolk must be equipped to withstand the growing impacts of climate change.

“The time to prepare for the next dry season is now. Every drop of water conserved today will help secure the future of Ghana’s agriculture tomorrow,” it added.

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