Declare a state of emergency if more rain is expected – Bawumia tells gov’t

Former Vice President and the New Patriotic Party's 2028 presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the government to consider declaring a state of emergency if forecasts of heavier rainfall materialise.

He warned that the country must take urgent and coordinated action to address the worsening flood situation after recent rains caused havoc across the country.

Dr. Bawumia made the call on Tuesday, June 30, during a visit to some of the communities in the Greater Accra Region affected by Monday's devastating floods.

"What is worrying for me is the forecast of even more rain to come. If more rain is expected, I believe the government should also consider declaring a state of emergency so that we deal with this in that particular form," he said.

He called for a national, non-partisan response to the flooding, urging the government to mobilise engineers, hydrologists, disaster management experts and other professionals to develop both immediate and long-term solutions.

"This is a real big problem for the country. We have to put all our energies, all our talent, all the engineers and hydrologists together, regardless of party, because this is for Ghana. Let us come together for Ghana and solve this problem," he urged.

Dr. Bawumia also appealed for immediate humanitarian assistance for victims, noting that many families had lost their homes and possessions.

He pledged to personally contribute relief items to support affected residents and encouraged individuals, corporate organisations and communities to also assist those displaced by the floods.

"People need food; people don't have clothes; people don't have mattresses. Let us make sure immediate relief reaches them," he said.

He described the disaster as "a sad human story" and reiterated the need for national unity and urgent action to protect lives and strengthen the country's resilience against recurring floods.

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