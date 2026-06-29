University of Ghana suspends lectures as heavy rains and flooding batter Accra

UG

The University of Ghana has suspended lectures and urged students to remain indoors following heavy rainfall and widespread flooding across parts of Accra.

In an urgent safety notice issued by the University's Academic Affairs Directorate (AAD), students were advised not to leave their current locations until weather conditions improve.

"Stay indoors wherever you are now; in your hall, at home or current location," the notice stated.

The University further instructed students not to attempt to travel to campus or attend lectures until the rains and flooding subside.

The directive comes as torrential rains triggered flooding in several communities across the capital, disrupting transportation, inundating homes and businesses, and prompting emergency rescue operations in some areas.

The University said the temporary suspension of academic activities is intended to safeguard students and staff from the dangers posed by the severe weather conditions.

Students have been encouraged to remain in their halls of residence, homes, or wherever they are until authorities declare it safe to resume normal activities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.