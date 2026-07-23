Prof. Peter Quartey appointed Provost of University of Ghana’s College of Education

Professor Peter Quartey

Professor Peter Quartey has been appointed Provost of the College of Education at the University of Ghana, effective August 1, 2026.

He will serve a three-year term in the position.

Prof. Quartey brings extensive academic, administrative and institutional leadership experience to the role, having served in several senior positions at the University of Ghana and on a number of national and international boards.

He is currently the Acting Director of the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), a position he has held since 2025. He is also the immediate past Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and Executive Director of the ReFinD Research Initiative at ISSER.

Previously, he served as Head of the Department of Economics and Deputy Director of the Centre for Migration Studies at the University of Ghana.

The College of Education, established in 2014, comprises three schools, a centre and two city campuses. It also mentors six Colleges of Education: Accra College of Education, Peki College of Education, Mount Mary College of Education, E.P. College of Education, Enchi College of Education and Gbewaa College of Education.

The College offers a broad range of undergraduate, postgraduate and distance education programmes in education and related disciplines. These include programmes in early-grade, upper-primary and junior high school education, information technology, business administration, social studies, languages, performing arts, physical education and health, computer science and consumer science.

At the postgraduate level, its programmes cover areas including communication studies, information studies, strategic communication, distance education and e-learning, development education, educational technology, human resource development, youth development, community development and social innovation, education innovation and strategy, learning sciences and technology, educational leadership and management, and innovation in education pedagogy.

Prof. Quartey holds a PhD in Development Economics from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, an MSc in Quantitative Development Economics from the University of Warwick, and an MPhil and Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Ghana.

He is a Professor of Economics with more than 24 years of experience, particularly in education, skills development, youth employment, the future of work, development finance and related areas. He has also secured several major research grants since joining the University of Ghana.

Beyond academia, Prof. Quartey has considerable experience in strategic management and corporate governance. He served as a Board Member of Agricultural Development Bank from 2017 to 2025 and is currently Vice Board Chairman of The Hunger Project Ghana.

He is also a Board Member representing West and North Africa and Finance Chair of the Africa Network of Agricultural Research Institutes, based in Zambia.

He previously served as Chairman of the Management Board of the University of Ghana Credit Union and as a Board Member of the National Population Council. He has also served on several committees of the University of Ghana.

Prof. Quartey is a member of the African Economic Research Consortium and the Canadian Economics Association, and a Council Member of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

He has held visiting scholar positions at the International Monetary Fund and the Brookings Institution’s Africa Growth Initiative in the United States.

He is also the co-founder and Executive Director of Startrite Montessori School Ltd and Startrite Christian College.

His appointment comes as the University of Ghana’s College of Education continues to expand its academic, research and mentorship activities across teacher education and related disciplines.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.