University of Ghana to launch global alumni network app to reconnect graduates

The University of Ghana will, on May 28, 2026, designed to connect its alumni across the world in a single, secure and verified network.

From its founding in 1948, the University of Ghana has shaped some of life’s most meaningful moments.

The University of Ghana Global Alumni Network (UGA Network) App is expected to serve as a central digital hub for graduates to reconnect, engage, and stay updated on institutional and alumni activities.

According to the University, the initiative forms part of efforts to address long-standing fragmentation in alumni engagement, where interactions have largely been spread across informal WhatsApp groups, social media platforms, and independent associations.

While these platforms have helped maintain connections over the years, the University says they have made it difficult to maintain accurate alumni records, coordinate official engagement, and strengthen structured mentorship and networking opportunities.

The new app will allow alumni to register, verify their academic affiliation, update personal profiles, reconnect with former classmates and year groups, and participate in university-led initiatives.

Officials say the platform is designed to support both recent graduates and long-standing alumni, providing opportunities for professional networking, mentorship, and contribution to the University’s development.

At the core of the initiative is the goal of strengthening lifelong ties between the University and its graduates, both locally and globally.

The University of Ghana says the platform is being developed and managed through its Institutional Advancement Directorate in collaboration with the Information Technology Directorate, with a strong focus on data security and user verification.

Authorities add that the system is built on a secure alumni database to protect personal information while ensuring credibility and trust among users.

The launch marks a major step in the University’s digital transformation agenda, as it seeks to modernise alumni relations and deepen engagement with its global graduate community.

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