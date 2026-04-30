Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation announces scholarship programme for Young Women during University of Ghana visit

Audio By Carbonatix
A new scholarship initiative aimed at expanding access to tertiary education for young women across Africa has been announced at the University of Ghana, Legon, through a partnership between the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation and Drive to Inspire – Africa.
The Foundation, during a visit to the university’s Financial Aid Office in Accra, said the programme will provide full scholarships to over 20 exceptional young women for the 2026 academic year.
Speaking during the engagement, representatives of the Foundation said the initiative is part of a broader mission to address social challenges through education and remove financial barriers that prevent talented students from accessing higher education.
Through its partnership with Drive to Inspire – Africa, the scholarships will cover full tuition and associated academic costs for the entire duration of the beneficiaries’ university programmes.
Officials from the University of Ghana welcomed the delegation and emphasised the importance of collaboration between tertiary institutions and private philanthropic organisations in strengthening student support systems.
They noted that such partnerships play a critical role in widening access to higher education, particularly for students from financially constrained backgrounds.
During the visit, the Foundation also interacted with current scholarship beneficiaries from the 2024 and 2025 cohorts of Drive to Inspire – Africa, who are already pursuing various programmes at the university.
The Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation, established by Sanjeev Mansotra, Chairman of Planet One Group, operates as a philanthropic initiative focused on education and social development. Planet One Group has business interests across multiple sectors, including education, energy, agriculture and wellness, spanning operations in several countries.
The Foundation said the scholarship programme reflects its belief that education remains a key driver of sustainable development and social mobility.
Beyond financial support, beneficiaries will also be enrolled in a mentorship programme that offers one-on-one guidance, monthly development sessions, and internship opportunities aimed at preparing students for the job market.
The University of Ghana engagement marks the beginning of deeper collaboration between the Foundation and Drive to Inspire – Africa, with both partners working to integrate the scholarship scheme into existing university support structures.
The programme is expected to strengthen access to higher education for young women while building a pipeline of skilled graduates across the continent.
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