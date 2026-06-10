Veep welcomes Mahama home after UK, Belarus visits

Vice-President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Tuesday June 9 welcomed President John Dramani Mahama back to Ghana following his official visits to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Belarus.

President Mahama arrived at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport, where he was received by the Vice-President, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and other senior government officials.

During his visit to the UK, the President attended the Ghana Investment Summit and oversaw the signing of the Ghana-UK Growth and Investment Partnership, aimed at boosting trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In Belarus, he secured agreements on trade, agriculture and technical cooperation, including plans to enhance agricultural productivity through Belarusian support and expertise.

The President described the two visits as successful, expressing confidence that the agreements reached would contribute to Ghana's economic growth and development.

Below are images from President Mahama's reception at the airport:

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