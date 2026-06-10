Government secures free-to-air broadcast of 2026 FIFA World Cup for Ghanaians

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government has secured free-to-air broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), ensuring that Ghanaians nationwide can follow the tournament without subscription barriers.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 10.
According to him, the Government has provided the necessary resources to enable GBC to acquire the broadcast rights for the global football showpiece.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that GBC will lead a consortium of Ghanaian television stations that will transmit matches during the tournament.
He said the arrangement is intended to maximise viewing opportunities for football fans, particularly as the Black Stars prepare to compete on the world stage.
The Minister noted that the initiative also presents significant opportunities for businesses and advertisers seeking to reach large audiences during the competition.
He added that details of the broadcasting arrangements have been outlined in a statement issued by GBC as preparations continue towards the tournament.
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