Northern Region leaders back Ghana vaccine production plan but raise quality and access concerns

Some local leaders in Ghana’s Northern Region have expressed support for the country’s plan to locally manufacture vaccines, while raising concerns over quality assurance, public trust, and equitable access to vaccination services.

The leaders say the initiative by the government, including the proposed National Vaccine Institute, could strengthen Ghana’s health security and reduce dependence on imported vaccines if properly implemented.

Mayor of Sagnarigu, Abdulai Imoro Gong, described the initiative as timely, noting that it could help address long-standing challenges in vaccine supply and public health delivery.

“This initiative will help address these challenges,” he said, referring to past disruptions in vaccine availability that have affected health programmes in some communities.

He highlighted the importance of vaccination in public health, citing global successes in disease prevention.

“Smallpox has been eradicated because of vaccination. Many other diseases, such as polio, have been almost eradicated globally,” Mr Gong added.

However, he stressed that the success of local vaccine production would depend on strict quality control, training of professionals, and proper storage systems to ensure efficacy and safety.

Dean of Assembly Members in the Northern Region, Salim Abubakari, also welcomed the proposal, describing it as a positive step that could strengthen trust in locally produced medicines if properly regulated.

“It is important to encourage locally manufactured vaccines so they can be fully tested and trusted before our own eyes,” he said.

He urged regulators, particularly the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), to enforce strict standards and ensure that production processes meet global benchmarks.

Mr Abubakari also raised concerns about access to vaccines in rural communities, citing distance, transport costs, and long queues at health facilities as barriers to immunisation.

Hudu Yabdow, Assemblyman for the Gburimani electoral area, said Ghana’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for self-reliance in vaccine production.

“Ghana as a nation have lost so many lives because we are not able to reach out to them with vaccines during COVID,” he said.

He added that while local production was necessary, public confidence would still take time to build, noting that imported vaccines are currently more trusted by some citizens.

Saint Peter teacher in Tamale, Alhassan Imoro, welcomed the initiative, saying local production could reduce the cost of medicines and improve access for ordinary citizens.

“It’s heart-warming receiving news about Ghana commencing production of its own medicines and vaccinations,” he said, adding that affordability would be a key benefit.

However, he also raised concerns about enforcement by regulatory bodies, arguing that stronger oversight was needed to prevent unwholesome medicines from entering the market.

The stakeholders also pointed to gaps in public sensitisation, especially among adults, calling for more education in local languages and improved outreach by institutions such as the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Ghana announced plans for a National Vaccine Institute in 2023 as part of efforts to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen preparedness for future health emergencies.

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