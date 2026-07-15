Businessman Ibrahim Abdul Jalil declares bid for NDC Northern Regional Chairmanship

Chief Executive Officer of Might Construction Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Jalil, popularly known as Director Arisky, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A long-time party stalwart and businessman, Alhaji Jalil said his campaign will be anchored on unity, dedicated service, effective leadership and electoral success, with the aim of building a stronger and more vibrant NDC in the Northern Region.

In a communiqué copied to the media, he pledged to unite the party's rank and file while strengthening its structures ahead of future elections.

Alhaji Jalil is widely recognised in the Northern Region for his support for youth, women and grassroots development initiatives. He also serves in several leadership roles, including as a Board Member of Ghana Water Limited.

He previously served as the Tamale South Constituency Treasurer of the NDC from 2004 to 2020, making him one of the constituency's longest-serving executives.

The communiqué urged party supporters, stakeholders and elders to receive his declaration in the spirit of unity, mutual respect and democratic participation as the party prepares for its internal elections.

The NDC is expected to hold its regional executive elections in November 2026 to elect new regional officers across the country.

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