Northern region: Police arrest suspect over intimate video circulation

Audio By Carbonatix
Police in the Northern Region have arrested a man in connection with the circulation of an intimate video of a woman in her early 20s online.
The suspect, identified by police as Abdullai Abdul Wadu, a man in his early 50s, was taken into custody at the Northern Regional Police Command after arriving at the station in connection with a separate case, according to Chief Inspector Luckman Niendow, the region’s Public Relations Officer.
He said police received a tip-off that the suspect was at the station, leading to his arrest.
“He was arrested today at around 1 o’clock at the headquarters. He had a case and came there. Our informant alerted us that he was the suspect, and so we arrested him. He is currently in police custody,” Chief Inspector Niendow said.
He added that the suspect’s caution statement was being taken as of Monday evening, and he is expected to remain in custody and appear in court on Tuesday.
“I can’t be definite, but I am sure he will be put before court tomorrow [Tuesday],” the PRO added.
The case stems from an incident in which a video showing the woman in a nude state was allegedly posted online after she was filmed without consent.
According to reports, two men allegedly encountered the woman in a compromising situation with another man in a car. One of the suspects reportedly assaulted her, while another later attempted to blackmail her into having sex.
When the woman refused the demand, the video was allegedly released online.
Authorities say the victim has been offered shelter by police. Lawyer Sylvester Isang, a renowned solicitor in the Northern Region, has also offered to represent her pro bono.
The investigation is ongoing.
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