Motorists stranded as floods submerge parts of Accra-Cape Coast highway

Audio By Carbonatix
Heavy vehicular traffic on Monday, May 18, 2026, hit the Biriwa stretch of the Accra-Cape Coast-Takoradi Highway after floodwaters submerged parts of the road.
Accra-based Channel One News reported that the flooding is believed to have been caused by sand winning activities in the area, which residents say have affected the natural flow of water.
Personnel from the Central Regional Rapid Response Unit of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service have been deployed to the scene to help direct traffic and assist stranded motorists.
Drivers using the route have been urged to exercise extreme caution and remain patient as authorities work to manage the situation.
Meanwhile, in a related development, more than 13 houses have collapsed at Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District after tidal waves swept through parts of the coastal community, leaving several residents displaced.
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