I’ve invested heavily in education across Northern Region – Amin Adam responds to critics over mosque project

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has defended his commitment to education and community development, insisting that his investment in human capital extends beyond his constituency to other parts of the Northern Region.

According to him, education remains one of the strongest tools for development, which explains why he has supported several educational projects alongside other social interventions.

Dr Amin Adam made the remarks in response to criticism following the commissioning of the 6,000-capacity Masjid Al-Noor mosque in Tamale, with some critics suggesting that the resources could have been channelled into other projects such as factories to create jobs.

Speaking in an interview, the former Finance Minister said claims that he had focused only on religious infrastructure were inaccurate, pointing to several educational projects he has initiated and supported over the years.

Among them, he cited a one-storey 12-unit classroom block at the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO) in Tamale, where he completed his O’Levels, a similar facility at Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO), a classroom block at Markaziyya Islamic School in Zogbeli and a dormitory block at Ambariyya Islamic Institute in Tamale.

He also mentioned the establishment of Pishigu Senior High School, Nyong Technical Institute and the government-sponsored Karaga STEM College of Education, which he said has stalled due to funding challenges.

“Both Pishigu Senior High School and Nyong Technical Institute were not built by the government. I sourced financial support from companies to build them. I have also set up scholarship schemes for students in Karaga, Aboabo where I grew up, Zogbeli, and for journalists in Tamale,” he said.

Dr Amin Adam noted that but for funding difficulties, the Karaga STEM College of Education would have become Ghana’s first specialised institution dedicated to training STEM teachers.

He maintained that his record demonstrates a consistent commitment to improving access to quality education and creating opportunities for young people.

Addressing concerns about the construction of the Masjid Al-Noor mosque, which also has outer grounds capable of accommodating an additional 4,000 worshippers, Dr Amin Adam explained that the facility goes beyond a place of worship.

According to him, the project includes educational and research components aimed at promoting learning, values and community development.

“The mosque also has a school and a research centre. I have always been an Islamic educationist long before I went into politics, so you don’t abandon your faith just because you are a politician. We seek salvation and do charity so God will continue to favour us. Whoever provides such a facility wants to improve their relationship with God,” he said.

The former Finance Minister also expressed concern about what he described as declining values among some young people, stressing the need for stronger moral guidance.

“Our society is degenerating as values are lost, and the youth are engaging in behaviours contrary to Islamic teachings. You need to catch them young to teach them the values acceptable to society and our religion,” he stated.

Dr Amin Adam insisted that the mosque forms part of his broader vision of supporting communities through education, social development and religious training.

“I have built a two-storey classroom block in Tamale, another at NOBISCO, a two-storey block at Markaziyya, a dormitory block for Ambariyya in Tamale, and many projects in my constituency. This mosque is an addition to support community development through educational and religious work,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Masjid Al-Noor project would positively impact young people by helping to promote discipline, ethics and responsible citizenship.

“I am interested in the impact this project will make in our community so the children we raise can grow to become responsible people in society,” he added.

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