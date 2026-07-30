Ghanaian winger Nana-Kofi Donkor set to undergo AIK medical

Swedish giants AIK have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian winger Nana-Kofi Donkor from Georgian side FC Dila, according to Swedish outlet Expressen.

The 19-year-old is expected to travel to Stockholm to undergo a medical examination on Thursday before completing the move.

If the medical is successful, Donkor will put pen to paper on a four-year contract, marking another significant step in his rapidly progressing career.

The talented winger joined FC Dila in 2025 before spending the first half of the season on loan at Georgian powerhouse Dinamo Tbilisi.

During his loan spell, Donkor established himself as one of the league's brightest young attacking talents, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 15 league appearances.

His direct style of play, pace and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

JoySports earlier reported that Portuguese side Marítimo were among the clubs monitoring the Ghanaian following his impressive breakthrough campaign in Georgia.

However, AIK have moved swiftly to secure his signature as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the remainder of the Allsvenskan season.

Donkor is expected to become one of AIK's key additions during the current transfer window as the Stockholm club look to bolster their attacking options.

The move would also see another promising Ghanaian talent continue his development in Scandinavian football, a pathway that has produced several successful Black Stars players in recent years.

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