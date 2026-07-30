Parents must take active role in SHS placement process – Kumasi Metro Education Director

Parents and guardians of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates have been urged to actively participate in the Senior High School placement and school selection process.

Kumasi Metro Director of Education, David Oppong, noted that many parents abdicate their responsibility in the school selection process, leaving it entirely to teachers and the candidates.

This, he said, often results in frustration and confusion when students are placed in schools that parents are not familiar with or did not expect.

Speaking at the 20th Anniversary and 9th Graduation Ceremony of Nightingale Educational Complex in Kumasi, Mr Oppong emphasised that parental involvement is crucial to ensure students are placed in schools that align with their academic performance and family expectations.

“I have observed that most parents do not get involved in the school selection process. They leave it to the teachers and the graduates alone. This often results in misunderstandings later when parents realise the school their child has been placed in,” he said.

In a major shift, the Ghana Education Service has revised the school placement process for 2026.

Unlike previous years, when candidates selected schools before writing their exams, students will now make their choices after results are released.

Mr Oppong described the 2026 change as positive, as it will enable candidates to assess their performance and select schools that match their grades.

He added that each candidate will be allowed to choose eight schools under the new arrangement.

Mr Oppong also encouraged parents and students to consider TVET and STEM programmes more, instead of limiting themselves to traditional senior high schools.

The Director commended Nightingale Educational Complex for 20 years of dedication to quality education and for producing graduates who continue to excel.

He charged the graduating class of the school's Junior High School to uphold discipline and take their SHS education seriously.

Speaking at the event, the Proprietor of Nightingale Educational Complex, Shadrack Nkrumah, expressed appreciation to parents, staff, and other stakeholders for their unwavering support over the past two decades.

He reaffirmed the school’s commitment to maintaining high standards in both academic performance and moral development.

He also disclosed that the school recorded a 100% pass rate in the 2026 BECE, with most of the candidates scoring single digits.

“For 20 years, we have worked to build not just brilliant students but responsible citizens. We are grateful to God and to everyone who has supported this vision,” he stated.

“In the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination, all our candidates scored single digits, with only one candidate recording a double digit. This is a testament to our achievement so far,” Nkrumah added.

The Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Philemon Adu Brempong, explained that the school was conceived to address a critical need among health workers, particularly breastfeeding mothers and nurses at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and other nearby health facilities.

According to him, the lack of reliable early childhood care facilities near hospitals often forces health workers to choose between their professional duties and caring for their young children.

Nightingale, he noted, was therefore established to provide a safe, accessible, and affordable learning environment where parents can be assured of their children’s welfare while on duty.

He further called on government to replicate the model by establishing crèches and early childhood centres in all major health facilities across the country, with special attention to ongoing health infrastructure projects such as Agenda 111.

“If government can establish crèches in hospitals, it will go a long way to support nursing mothers after they have exhausted their maternity leave. It will reduce absenteeism, improve productivity, and ultimately enhance healthcare delivery,” he added.

Mr Brempong commended the management of Nightingale Educational Complex for sustaining the vision over the past 20 years and urged other professional bodies to invest in similar social interventions for their members.

The ceremony featured cultural displays, awards for outstanding students, the graduation of the 9th batch of BECE candidates, and the honouring of both teaching and non-teaching staff.

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