Parents urged not to give away children due to poverty

Audio By Carbonatix
Esther Adinorkie Lawerteh, Health and Environmental Officer of the Volta Resilient Foundation, has cautioned parents against sending their children to live with other people because of financial difficulties, warning that the practice often exposes children to exploitation and abuse.
Madam Lawertey, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said such decisions could lead to child labour, child trafficking, neglect, and other forms of exploitation that undermine the welfare and future prospects of children.
According to her, parents have a primary responsibility to provide care, protection, and guidance for their children, regardless of their economic circumstances.
She observed that some parents, despite facing financial constraints, continue to have large families and later struggle to cater for their children, forcing them to send some away to live with relatives or other individuals.
Madam Lawerteh explained that although some guardians genuinely provide support and care, others take advantage of vulnerable children by subjecting them to harsh labour, denying them access to education, and exposing them to unsafe living conditions.
“Many children who are sent away from home end up in situations where they are deprived of their rights and opportunities. Some are forced into labour, while others suffer abuse that affects their physical and emotional well-being,” she said.
She noted that such experiences could have lasting psychological effects on children and limit their ability to develop their full potential.
Madam Lawerteh, therefore, encouraged parents to practise responsible family planning and have the number of children they could adequately support and care for.
She also advised parents experiencing financial hardship to seek assistance from family members, community leaders, social welfare institutions, and other support programmes instead of giving out their children.
The Health and Environmental Officer further called on communities to remain vigilant, and report suspected cases of child trafficking, child labour, and abuse to the appropriate authorities.
She stressed that protecting children was a collective responsibility and urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure that every child grows up in a safe and supportive environment.
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