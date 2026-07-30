USTED Pro Vice-Chancellor says TVET investments are changing perceptions and creating opportunities

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED), Professor Isaac Boateng

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED), Professor Isaac Boateng, has commended successive governments for their significant investments in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), describing the sector as a catalyst for national development.

He said the sustained injection of resources into TVET institutions has significantly improved the quality and attractiveness of technical and vocational education, helping to change long-held perceptions about the sector.

“At first, TVET institutions were considered institutions reserved for students who couldn’t score higher grades in high schools; however, because the government has given much attention to TVET, such institutions have become enticing to all students, including grade (A) students”, he stated.

Professor Boateng made the remarks during a fashion and food production exhibition organised by the University's Faculty of Vocational Education to showcase the practical skills and innovations of its final-year students.

He noted that TVET remains one of the most effective pathways for addressing youth unemployment, bridging critical industrial skills gaps and promoting entrepreneurship among young people.

“We shouldn’t discourage our wards from attending TVET institutions; rather should encourage them as TVET has many opportunities for students and the nation at large,” he urged parents.

The Head of the Department of Fashion Design and Textiles Education at USTED, Professor Isaac Abraham, said the exhibition forms part of the University's commitment to equipping students with the entrepreneurial skills needed to succeed after graduation.

“What we are offering them here is not just theory but practical skills training to be self-employed. It is not tenable to await employment from the government after school. At USTED, we train our students to be productive in any space of employment and to be self-employed as well,” he said.

The exhibition featured a wide range of innovative fashion designs, garments, culinary products, and hospitality services produced by final-year students from the Department of Fashion Design and Textiles Education and the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Education, demonstrating the practical competencies and entrepreneurial potential developed through their training.

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