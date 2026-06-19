USTED launches maiden career fair to bridge gap between students and industry

The University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED) has launched its maiden Career Connect fair in Kumasi to strengthen links between academia and industry while equipping students with the skills, networks and opportunities needed to succeed in the evolving job market.

The two-day event, organised by the university's Centre for Business Incubation and Innovation in partnership with the Education Collaborative, brought together employers, entrepreneurs, innovators and industry leaders to create opportunities for internships, mentorship, networking and career development.

Held under the theme, "Enhancing Employability: Bridging Students' Potential with Industry Opportunities," the fair featured presentations by leading business figures, including President of the McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley, and Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei.

Addressing participants, USTED Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Frederick Kwaku Sarfo, said higher education must extend beyond classroom instruction to prepare graduates to contribute meaningfully to society through innovation and service.

"Education is not complete until learning finds expression in service, productivity and innovation. Career Connect is not a career fair but a meeting of possibilities. It is where the dreams of students encounter the needs of employers," he said.

He encouraged graduating students to embrace lifelong learning and adaptability as they prepare to enter an increasingly dynamic labour market.

"Your graduate qualification is not merely the certificate you are receiving, but your capacity to learn, unlearn, adapt, innovate and effectively cope with new technology and opportunities in the future job market," Prof. Sarfo stated.

Speaking to students, NEIP CEO Eric Adjei urged young people to view entrepreneurship and innovation as viable pathways to economic independence and national development.

He described the initiative as an important platform for nurturing future entrepreneurs and creating employment opportunities.

"This is a very educational programme that will give opportunities to young entrepreneurs. I can confidently say this department is doing well, so let's keep motivating them," he said.

Mr Adjei reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs through funding, training and mentorship programmes.

He highlighted the Students Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (SEED) Programme, implemented by NEIP in partnership with the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), which supports tertiary students and recent graduates in transforming innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

He encouraged participants to enrol in the programme and also outlined other government interventions aimed at tackling youth unemployment, including the One Million Coders initiative, which seeks to equip one million Ghanaians with digital and software development skills, and the Adwumawura programme, which provides start-up capital, business development training and market access for young entrepreneurs.

According to Mr Adjei, the government will continue expanding such initiatives to promote entrepreneurship, create jobs and drive long-term economic growth.

The Career Connect fair forms part of USTED's broader efforts to ensure graduates leave the university not only with academic qualifications but also with the practical skills, industry exposure and professional networks required to thrive in today's competitive job market.

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