US lifts security restrictions on ships from Nigeria after 12 years

The United States has lifted security restrictions imposed on vessels arriving from Nigeria after more than a ​decade, the Marine and Blue Economy Minister Adegboyega Oyetola said ‌on Tuesday, in a move expected to cut shipping costs and boost the competitiveness of Nigerian ports.

The restrictions, known as Conditions of Entry (CoE), were introduced ​by the U.S. Coast Guard in June 2014 and required ​vessels bound for the United States that had recently ⁠called at certain Nigerian ports to comply with additional security measures ​and undergo enhanced scrutiny before entering U.S. waters.

The Coast Guard said Nigerian ports did not maintain effective anti-terrorism measures, citing deficiencies in the country's legal framework, oversight by its designated maritime security authority, access control, and cargo handling procedures.

Oyetola said the decision followed improvements in the maritime security ​framework and compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code. U.S. ‌authorities ⁠could not be immediately reached for comment.

The lifting of the restrictions means vessels calling at Nigerian ports before sailing to the United States will no longer be subject to the additional security requirements ​imposed under the program.

Oyetola ​said the ⁠move would help improve vessel turnaround times, enhance schedule reliability and make Nigerian ports more attractive to ​international shipping lines.

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted four ​assessments of ⁠Nigeria's maritime security systems and port facilities between March 2024 and April 2026, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency said.

Industry participants have long argued that the restrictions increased operating costs ​through additional inspections, documentation requirements and security procedures, while contributing to delays, higher freight ​rates, and increased insurance costs.

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