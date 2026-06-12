NIA begins Ghana Card registration for children aged 6-14 years in Northern Region

The National Identification Authority (NIA), in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has commenced the nationwide Ghana Card registration exercise for Ghanaian children aged between six and 14 years in the Northern Region.

The exercise, which began on Thursday, June 11, forms part of a nationwide effort to ensure that every eligible Ghanaian child is enrolled on the national identification system following the successful completion of the exercise in the Volta and Oti Regions.

Officials are currently conducting a mop-up exercise to register children who missed the initial phase.

In a statement issued, the Authority announced that registration teams would visit schools across the region to maximise participation.

"As with the previous phase, registration teams will move from school to school, both public and private, to ensure extensive coverage," the statement said.

The exercise will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with children who are not enrolled in school also given the opportunity to register at designated registration centres or schools within their communities.

The NIA urged parents and guardians to present the appropriate documents when taking children for registration.

According to the Authority, "Parents and guardians are required to present the child's original Birth Certificate, valid Ghanaian Passport, or Certificate of Acquired Citizenship."

It added that where these documents are unavailable, a parent, relative or legal guardian may complete an Oath of Identity form to facilitate the registration process.

"For children without known relatives, two Social Welfare Officers may vouch for the child under oath," the statement explained.

Parents and guardians have also been encouraged to present the child's National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card or NHIS number, where available, to support the exercise.

The Authority stated that individuals presenting children for registration must be Ghanaian citizens, at least 18 years old, of sound mind and in possession of a valid Ghana Card.

It called on parents, guardians, school authorities, traditional leaders and community stakeholders throughout the Northern Region to actively support the exercise to ensure that every eligible child is captured.

The NIA also cautioned the public against providing false information or attempting to register non-Ghanaian children.

"The Authority further reminds the public that providing false information or facilitating the registration of a non-Ghanaian constitutes an offence and is punishable under the law," the statement warned.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to creating a comprehensive and secure national identity database that includes every eligible Ghanaian.

"The NIA remains committed to building a secure, inclusive, and reliable national identity system that ensures every eligible Ghanaian is recognised, protected, and counted," the statement said.

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