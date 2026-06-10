Ghana’s economy expands by 6.4% in Q1 of 2026, driven by Services and Mining

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s economy recorded a growth rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, up slightly from 6.2 percent during the same period last year, according to the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).
The figures show that growth remained broad-based, with the non-oil economy expanding by 6.3 percent, underscoring the resilience of key sectors despite global economic uncertainties.
The Services sector emerged as the strongest contributor to economic growth, expanding by 7.1 percent and accounting for 48.3 percent of overall GDP growth. The sector's performance was largely driven by robust expansion in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), which grew by 25.2 percent, as well as Transport and Storage (13.0 percent) and Trade (9.0 percent).
The Industry sector also posted strong gains, accelerating to 6.9 percent growth, compared with 4.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Growth in the sector was led by Mining and Quarrying, which expanded by 10.7 percent, alongside a recovery in the Oil and Gas sector, which recorded growth of 7.0 percent.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture sector grew by 4.0 percent, supported by strong performances in Forestry and Logging (9.0 percent) and Crop Production (4.7 percent). However, growth in the sector was weighed down by a sharp contraction in the Fishing sub-sector, which declined by 18.5 percent.
The GSS also reported that, on a seasonally adjusted basis, real GDP increased by 1.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, signalling sustained economic momentum.
Monthly indicators further pointed to continued expansion across the quarter, with the Monthly Index of Economic Growth (MIEG) recording growth rates of 6.1 percent in January, 7.7 percent in February and 5.4 percent in March.
Fastest Growing and Contracting Sub-Sectors
Among the fastest-growing sub-sectors in the economy were:
Information and Communication – 25.2%
Transport and Storage – 13.0%
Mining and Quarrying – 10.7%
Trade and Repair of Vehicles – 9.0%
Forestry and Logging – 9.0%
On the other hand, the weakest-performing sub-sectors were:
Fishing – -18.5%
Accommodation and Food Services – -13.6%
Water and Sewerage – -3.7%
Real Estate – -3.2%
Health and Social Work – -1.0%
The GSS identified Information and Communication, Mining and Quarrying, Trade, Crop Production, and Transport and Storage as the key drivers behind the economy’s first-quarter growth performance.
The latest figures suggest that Ghana's economic recovery remains on track, supported by strong growth in services, mining, trade and transport activities, even as some sectors continue to face challenges.
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