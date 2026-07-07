Non-standard food measurement units still widespread in Ghana – GSS survey

Non-standard measurement units remain deeply embedded in Ghana's food markets and households, according to the Ghana Statistical Service's (GSS) first Non-Standard Units Survey (NSUS).

The survey, released on July 7, 2026, found that local units such as olonka, cups, buckets, bundles and heaps continue to dominate the measurement of food commodities despite significant variations in their actual weights across the country.

Presenting the findings, Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu said the survey provides Ghana's first nationally representative evidence on the use of non-standard food measurement units, creating a stronger foundation for official statistics.

The report revealed that the same measurement unit often represents different weights in different regions, resulting in inconsistencies in food pricing, agricultural data and household consumption estimates.

According to the survey, household food measurements also differ considerably, even when using containers that appear to be standard, such as cups and margarine tins. At the farmgate level, variations in container sizes and filling practices further widen the differences in measurements.

However, the Statistical Service found that container-based liquids, including palm oil, show greater consistency in measurements than solid food commodities.

To address these challenges, the GSS has developed national conversion factors for major food commodities, enabling local units to be converted into kilograms and litres. The Service says the new conversion factors will improve the quality of Consumer Price Index (CPI) estimates, agricultural statistics and household consumption data while supporting evidence-based policymaking. The Ghana Statistical Service believes the survey marks an important step towards harmonising food measurements nationwide and strengthening the accuracy and reliability of Ghana's official

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