Finance Minister urges GSS to publish quarterly employment rate data  

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has tasked the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to develop a methodology for regularly publishing national employment figures, describing the data as critical for measuring the impact of government policies on job creation.

Speaking at the official handing over of the former Ministry of Finance building to the Ghana Statistical Service in Accra, Dr. Forson said Ghana must move beyond reporting only economic growth and inflation and begin publishing employment statistics on a quarterly or half-yearly basis.

According to the Finance Minister, regular employment data would provide an independent and credible measure of whether government policies are translating into meaningful jobs for Ghanaians.

"I want to see a day when the Government Statistician, aside from announcing GDP and inflation numbers every quarter, will also be able to announce employment numbers so that I will be assessed by an independent institution of state. That way, we can determine whether the decisions we take are yielding the needed results, because growth must create jobs. I want to be assessed on that basis," he said.

Dr. Forson urged the Ghana Statistical Service to design a robust methodology that will enable the country to produce reliable employment statistics on a regular basis.

"I want you to develop a methodology in that regard so that very soon we can announce quarterly or half-year employment numbers," he added.

The Minister said employment statistics would complement existing macroeconomic indicators and provide policymakers, businesses and the public with a clearer picture of the economy's performance. He stressed that while GDP growth remains important, its true value lies in its ability to create jobs and improve livelihoods.

The remarks were made during the ceremony to hand over the old Ministry of Finance building to the Ghana Statistical Service, a move expected to strengthen the institution's operational capacity as it continues to provide official data to support national planning and policy formulation.

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