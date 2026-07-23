Full of English, empty promises – Afenyo-Markin attacks 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review presented by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, describing it as "full of English with empty promises" and arguing that it failed to address key challenges confronting the country.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament after the Finance Minister's presentation on Thursday, the Effutu MP questioned what he described as inconsistencies in the government's expenditure figures and accused the administration of failing to deliver meaningful policy interventions.
"You see, you are suffering and you've been redundant in your various ministries. His Deputy Minister told the nation that GH¢1.6 billion was released to the Roads Minister. Today, he says only GH¢1.1 billion," Afenyo-Markin said.
The Minority Leader argued that the effectiveness of a Finance Minister should be measured by policy outcomes rather than expenditure.
"The true measure of a Finance Minister is not how much he spends," he stated.
Afenyo-Markin also criticised the government's handling of the cocoa sector, saying the mid-year review contained no policy announcement to address the challenges facing cocoa farmers.
"Throughout his review, there was no policy announcement for the cocoa sector. The four million cocoa farmers are suffering. This Finance Minister, since he took over as the supervising minister responsible for cocoa, we have seen suffering and wailing, and he comes here to lament," he said.
The Minority Leader further accused the government of ignoring earlier advice from the Minority regarding the Gold for Reserves programme.
"What he has forgotten is that he refused good counsel from the Minority. When GoldBod and Bank of Ghana charges on the Gold for Reserves policy was at 15%, we cautioned him. He didn't listen," he said.
According to Afenyo-Markin, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later compelled the government to reduce the charges to nine per cent, while the Bank of Ghana has since announced its withdrawal from the programme.
"Later, the IMF forced them to reduce it to 9%. Three days ago, the Governor announced that he was no more going to participate in this Gold for Reserves. It's too late today. You've already incurred losses of GH¢9.6 billion. That is what the IMF told you. And you come here saying prudent management of the economy. Really?" he questioned.
Summing up his assessment of the mid-year review, the Minority Leader dismissed the Finance Minister's presentation as lacking substance.
"Mr Speaker, this review is full of English with empty promises," Afenyo-Markin said.
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