Big Push infrastructure programme has 87 projects underway nationwide—Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has announced that the government’s Big Push Infrastructure Programme is driving major investments in transport infrastructure, with 87 projects currently underway across all 16 regions of the country.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, Dr Forson said the programme represents one of the largest coordinated investments in strategic transport infrastructure in recent years.

"The government's big push infrastructure programme is driving the largest coordinated investment in strategic transport infrastructure in recent years, with projects underway in all sixteen regions of the country."

He said the ongoing projects include trunk roads, bridges, urban roads, and feeder roads aimed at improving connectivity and supporting economic activities across the country.

"Work has commenced on 87 projects, comprising 74 trunk roads and bridges, 10 urban roads, and 3 feeder roads."

Dr Forson noted that several of the projects have made significant progress, with some reaching advanced stages of completion.

"By the end of June 2026, 13 projects had reached at least 50 percent completion, including six projects that had exceeded 75 percent, while a further 15 projects had progressed beyond 25 percent completion."

He highlighted progress on several major road corridors, including the Kasoa-Winneba, Takoradi-Agona Junction, Ofankor-Nsawam, Adentan-Dodowa, Tema-Aflao, Tepa-Goaso, Penyi-Aflao, Wenchi-Sawla, Atimpoku-Ho-Aflao, Tumu-HanLawra, Tumu-Navrongo, and Winneba-Cape Coast-Takoradi roads.

The finance minister also said work on major infrastructure projects such as the Suame Interchange Phase II and the Sunyani, Tamale, and Kumasi Outer Ring Roads is progressing.

He added that feeder road projects in the Eastern and Volta regions are helping to improve access to farming communities and markets.

Dr Forson said the government will intensify efforts in the second half of the year to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects.

"During the second half of the year, Government will fast-track projects nearing completion, improve contractor performance, and remove bottlenecks to ensure they are completed on time."

He said the measures form part of the government’s broader efforts to expand transport infrastructure, improve mobility and support economic growth across the country.

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