Government begins 87 road projects under Big Push Programme

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government has commenced 87 transport infrastructure projects across the country’s 16 regions under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, the Minister of Finance has announced.
The projects comprise 74 trunk roads and bridges, 10 urban roads and three feeder roads, with work at varying stages of completion.
Dr Cassiel Ato-Forson, Minister of Finance, disclosed this when he presented the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review in Parliament on Thursday.
“Government’s Big Push Infrastructure Programme is driving the largest coordinated investment in strategic transport infrastructure in recent years, with projects underway in all sixteen regions of the country,” he said.
Dr Ato-Forson said by the end of June 2026, 13 projects had reached at least 50 per cent completion, including six that had exceeded 75 per cent completion, while 15 others had progressed beyond 25 per cent completion.
He said major projects under construction included the Kasoa-Winneba, Takoradi-Agona Junction, Ofankor-Nsawam, Tepa-Goaso, Adentan-Dodowa, Tema-Aflao, Penyi-Aflao, Wenchi-Sawla, Atimpoku-Ho-Aflao, Tumu-Han-Lawra, Tumu-Navrongo and Winneba-Cape Coast-Takoradi roads, as well as the Suame Interchange Phase II and the Sunyani, Tamale and Kumasi Outer Ring Roads.
Dr Ato-Forson said feeder road projects in the Eastern and Volta regions were also progressing to improve access to farming communities and markets.
He said the Government would accelerate projects nearing completion during the second half of the year, improve contractor performance and address implementation bottlenecks to facilitate timely delivery.
The Minister announced plans to construct the Adawso-Ekye Amanfrom Bridge across the Afram River.
“The Adawso–Ekye Amanfrom Bridge, a 3.6-kilometre permanent bridge, will be the longest in Ghana and will replace the ferries, providing a safe, reliable, and all-weather crossing,” he said.
He said the bridge, expected to be completed by the end of 2028, would connect the Kwahu Afram Plains to the national road network.
Dr Ato-Forson also updated Parliament on the Dambai Bridge project, saying it comprised a 1.49-kilometre bridge and about 6.8 kilometres of approach roads linking Dambai and Dodoikope along the Eastern Corridor.
“By the end of June 2026, physical progress had reached six per cent, slightly ahead of schedule, with foundation works and construction of the temporary bridge already underway,” he said.
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