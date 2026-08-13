Togo Parliament opens extraordinary session to consider three key bills

Audio By Carbonatix
Togo’s National Assembly has opened its second extraordinary session of 2026 in Lomé, with lawmakers expected to consider three major bills on environmental protection, commercial justice and the recognition of foreign public documents.
The session, convened at the request of President of the Council Faure Gnassingbé, opened on Tuesday under the leadership of National Assembly President Komi Selom Klassou, according to Savoir News.
The first bill seeks to strengthen the creation and management of protected areas while balancing biodiversity conservation with the rights and interests of local communities.
It addresses issues including customary land use, compensation, benefit-sharing and the financing of protected areas.
The second bill proposes reforms to commercial courts aimed at improving the handling of business disputes, reducing judicial delays and expanding the use of electronic processes as the justice system adapts to digital transformation.
The third concerns Togo’s accession to the Hague Convention of October 5, 1961, which abolishes the requirement for the legalisation of foreign public documents.
The move is expected to simplify cross-border procedures involving diplomas, civil-status documents, inheritance matters and certain contracts.
Mr Klassou urged lawmakers to approach the bills with diligence and responsibility, stressing the importance of informed debate and cooperation between Parliament and the executive.
Lawmakers are also expected to give final approval to four international instruments already adopted by the Senate relating to nuclear safety and the management of radiological risks.
These include the 1994 Convention on Nuclear Safety, the 1997 Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management, as well as the 1986 conventions on the early notification of nuclear accidents and assistance in the event of nuclear or radiological emergencies.
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