Floods hit parts of Lomé as heavy rains persist across coastal areas of Ghana, Togo and Benin

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Lomé, the capital of Togo, with several communities affected as downpours continued from Sunday night into the morning of Monday, June 29.

The affected areas include Kodjoviakopé and Nyekonakpoé in the city centre, as well as Djagblé and Adétikopé on the outskirts of the capital, according to information gathered by MyJoyOnline.

A Togolese journalist, Blame Ekou, told Myjoyonline.com that the rain began at about 3:00 am on Monday, 29 June, in the capital, and was still falling heavily as of 10 am.

The situation has raised concerns over potential worsening flooding, as residents in low-lying areas continue to monitor water levels amid persistent downpours.

Earlier, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had forecast widespread thunderstorms and rain across southern Ghana today, Monday, June 29, as a weak to moderate rainstorm along the Togo-Benin coastline moved westwards, bringing increased cloud cover and unsettled weather conditions.

According to the GMet 18-hour weather forecast, rainfall of varying intensity, with or without thunderstorms, which is already affecting parts of the coast and some inland communities, is expected to persist throughout the day.

GMet said the weather system is likely to become more active from the morning into the afternoon as the approaching rainstorm influences conditions over the southern half of the country.

In Accra, thousands of commuters across the city and its suburbs are facing severe traffic congestion on Monday morning after hours of rainfall triggered flooding on several major roads and disrupted the capital's transport system.

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