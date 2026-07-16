Ghana to import cotton from Benin to revive Volta Star Textile factory – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to source cotton from neighbouring Benin as part of efforts to revive the dormant Volta Star Textile Limited in Juapong and restore the factory to full production.
The President says arrangements are being made to sign a memorandum of understanding with the government of Benin to supply Ghana with cotton for the Volta Star Textile Limited as part of efforts to revive the once-thriving factory.
Speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Juapong Model Market in the Volta Region, the President said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to restore the textile company’s operations through strategic investment and reliable access to raw materials.
“Arrangements are being made to sign a memorandum of understanding with the government of Benin to supply us with cotton from Benin to feed the factory in Ghana,” Mahama announced.
He disclosed that government has already made significant progress in securing a strategic investor for the textile company after inviting bids from interested firms.
According to him, the evaluation process has been completed, with government now preparing to select a preferred investor to rehabilitate and modernise the factory.
Mahama said reviving Volta Star Textile Limited remains central to government’s industrialisation agenda and the proposed Volta Economic Corridor, which seeks to integrate agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and export-led production.
He expressed confidence that restoring the factory would create employment opportunities, stimulate economic activity in Juapong and strengthen Ghana’s textile manufacturing sector.
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